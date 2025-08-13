Water shutoff notices resume in Arvada, Colorado after COVID-era pause

Arvada to resume water shutoff notices, 5 years after they were done away with

Homeowners in Arvada who are behind on their water bills can once again expect shutoff notices, as the city reinstates its policy suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Water is an essential resource," said Connor Drew.

Sitting in a local park with his dog Mala, Drew said he can't imagine not having access.

"That would be heavy — not being able to take a hot shower or drink clean water," he said.

That necessity is part of why the city originally paused water shutoffs.

"It was important at that time to make sure everyone had water for handwashing and hygiene purposes," said Jacqueline Rhoades, director of infrastructure for the city.

Now, five years later, the city says it's time to return to standard practices. City Council voted in July to resume issuing shutoff notices starting this month. At that time, Arvada had more than $600,000 in unpaid water bills.

"The city was relying on a lien process — once a year, we would go in and lien for nonpayment," Rhoades said. "Over time, those bills start to accumulate, and what we found is a trend where that is becoming increasingly expensive — both to us and to customers who have to wait until the end of the year when balances are higher."

The number of liens issued has risen significantly — from just 30 in 2020 to more than 300 last year.

"We want to make sure all the dollars from our water rates are reinvested into our aging system," Rhoades said. "So, we are trying to be very smart about those investments."

Resident Ian Cowart said he understands the city's position but hopes officials will continue to be flexible with residents who are struggling.

"People are figuring out what they can pay and what they can't," Cowart said. "Water is a right — that's how I see it. Be flexible."

The Arvada City Council approved the change with one member voting against. Officials say the new policy gives them an opportunity to reach out to customers sooner and offer support when needed.

Arvada residents who need assistance are encouraged to contact the city:

Utility Billing Team : 720-898-7070

: 720-898-7070 Online: arvadaco.gov/paymybill