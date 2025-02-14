Water pipe replacement project on Main Street in Downtown Littleton impacts nearby Colorado businesses

A water pipe replacement project is currently underway in Downtown Littleton along Main Street as Denver Water is replacing more than 3,300 feet of aging pipes. Work began in early February.

Downtown Littleton is a robust and busy area with limited parking as is, and people who work nearby say while the work is necessary, it's also already having an impact on some businesses.

The project is necessary to reduce the risk of the water pipes breaking underground, but it's also the first of two big construction projects happening the area, including Project Downtown, a large project aimed at making improvements to the area.

While the water pipe replace project is underway, drivers won't be able to park on Main Street between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays. The work will be underway for at least four months. Cars that are parked in the no-parking zones will get towed.

"I know businesses have been frustrated with the less foot traffic," said Katie Lock, the general manager at Denver Beer Company Littleton in the heart of downtown. "I think people are deterred seeing all of the machinery."

The project will replace aging and corroding pipes, prevent water quality concerns and improve water flow.

"We all understand this project needs to happen. If it doesn't, it could cause serious damage to the water lines," said Amber Hamman, who owns Kate's Wine Bar.

The underground work also needs to be done before Project Downtown gets started above ground. The $143 million plan is intended to make the area more walker and biker-friendly. While the projects are separate, one needs to happen before the other.

To minimize the impacts, Denver Water is doing the work overnight during the winter.

"I also think it's a good thing it's happening in the wintertime. Denver Water has been understanding," said Lock.

"They are doing the best they can to eliminate the impact that they have," said Hamman. "Denver Water is not doing construction on Fridays or Saturdays, too, so we really appreciate that."

However, Hamman says this is one of the busiest months of the year at the wine bar, and people are having problems parking. While the happy hour crowd is still showing up, the dinner crowd isn't.

"Our busiest time is the winter months because we're a cozy little wine bar. When it's cold outside, we get a flood of people wanting to come in," said Hamman. "People are having to either park further out, and with the cold weather, I don't blame them not wanting to walk blocks in order to get to an area."

The message they're trying to get out now, is that all business are still open as the project is underway.

"You can still get to these restaurants and bars and shops that are open after 7 p.m.," said Hamman.

"Even though it might look a little daunting, it's definitely still walkable around here with all this construction," said Lock.

According to Denver Water: "The first phase of the project will take place along Main Street, from South Sycamore Street to Rapp Street, and is expected to last about two months. Crews will then work along portions of Rapp Street, West Alamo Avenue, South Curtice Street, South Nevada Street and South Prince Street. Work will occur in two-block increments at a time and involves site preparation, installing and connecting customers to the new pipe, testing the pipe to make sure there are no leaks and that it meets water quality standards, and repaving the street."

Denver Water expects the project to be finished before summer. For more information about the project, visit denverwater.org.