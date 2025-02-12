Denver victim hurt in Washington Park shooting says he lost memory for three days

Denver victim hurt in Washington Park shooting says he lost memory for three days

A bystander who was seriously wounded when he was struck by a bullet in Denver's popular Washington Park has opened up about his experience.

According to the Denver Police Department, on Feb. 2 two people were in an argument over a park bench when one pulled out a gun and fired. Their intended victim was unharmed, but the second shot struck an innocent bystander.

Ben Varga suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the neck. The suspected shooter, Ryan Egelston, was arrested and is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder.

Watch CBS Colorado reporter Alan Gionet's interview with Ben Varga on at 10 p.m.

Varga says he has remained hopeful and optimistic as he works towards recovery.

"I am, all things considered, doing amazing now," Varga said in his hospital room at Denver Health on Wednesday. "The last week has been really, really hard, but I've never felt so supported and loved."

He said that being able to see progress over the last week and the outpouring of love from his support system has been a big help.

Ben Varga CBS

Varga said it was a shock waking up in the ICU with no memory of what happened.

"I couldn't believe that what started off as such a nice day ended up with such a crazy incident," he said.

He said he took an Uber to the park that day to meet some friends for a picnic when he saw a man on the ground next to a bicycle. Another bystander told Varga that he thought the man's tire had popped and he fell over.

Soon after Varga and the other bystander began to walk away, he was struck by the stray bullet.

"I don't have any memories from that point until around three days after, from waking up in the ICU," he said.

Dr. Lakshmi Karra, who was with her 10-month-old at the time, rushed to save him. Karra used Varga's picnic blanket to apply pressure to the wound until first responders arrived. Varga said he's grateful to get the chance to thank her, and will never be able to repay her for saving his life.

Varga's friends noticed the crime scene, and that he was missing, and reached out to his parents.

"I don't wish that upon anyone," he shared. "I can't imagine what that must have been like for all of them."

The bullet struck Varga in the back of the neck and exited through his jaw, breaking it into several pieces and knocking out some of his teeth. Although the bullet fractured two of his vertebrae, Varga said he's thankful that it didn't cause damage to his nerves or brain.

While in the ICU, Varga underwent surgery and was placed on a ventilator. Once he woke up and learned he'd been shot, Varga said he was initially confused. But as soon as he came to understand what was happening, Varga said he was ready to do whatever it took to move forward.

Shooting at Denver's Washington Park CBS

Surgeons have been working to clean out the area and next week he is scheduled to undergo jaw reconstruction surgery.

"They've partnered with an outside company to 3D model my jaw, as well as all the broken parts, and whatever new parts they're ordering to be able to use a plate to drill all of those together," he said.

He said his experience is a testament to overcoming hardship and credits his family for their steadfast support. His mother and father have been his rock, he said, and his brother and sister have been his emotional support throughout his ordeal.

Varga is from Colorado but only moved to Denver a couple of months ago.

"I've lived in Colorado my whole life, but I was really excited to get to the big city," he said.

He said he's still looking forward to spending time with his friends in Denver, but will likely be more cautious about his surroundings.

"I don't want this to stop me from enjoying the city and going out and seeing the things that I want to do."

He said he doesn't hold any hatred for the shooting suspect and hopes to move forward from here.