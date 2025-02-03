Shooting in Denver's Washington Park allegedly started as argument over bench

A Lakewood man arrested on Sunday after a shooting in a popular Denver park now faces charges of attempted murder, according to police.

Investigators say an argument at Washington Park escalated into a shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday after 28-year-old Ryan Egelston fired two shots at the park, striking a man. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police say. Officers chased Egelston after he got into a car and arrested him near the park.

Ryan Egelston Denver Police Department

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by CBS News Colorado, the alleged victim asked Egelston if he could sit on the same bench as Egelston. Several witnesses told investigators Egelston spat on the victim, pushed him in the chest, and punched him in the lower back, the affidavit states.

Egelston then pulled out a handgun and fired one shot at that man, striking his bicycle, according to the report.

A minute or so later, witnesses said they watched Egelston walking away from the bench and then fired another shot at a second person, striking them in the neck or jaw area. Witnesses said Egelston and the person he allegedly shot did not have any interaction before the shooting.

Officers arrived a short time later and saw Egelston get into a car. Officers raced up to the car in their patrol cars with lights and sirens on and ordered him to get out of his car, but he sped off northbound on South Downing Street, according to the affidavit. When he turned onto East Kentucky Avenue, officers performed a PIT maneuver, disabling his car. Officers pulled Egelston out of the car and saw a black Glock handgun on the passenger seat, investigators say. He was then identified by several witnesses as the same person who fired the shots in the park.

Police say Egelston was taken to Denver Police Headquarters, waived his Miranda rights, and agreed to be interviewed by officers. What he told them, however, is redacted from the probable cause affidavit.

Police are recommending a charge of attempted first-degree murder and he's being held in the Denver jail. He was in court on Monday, where bond was set, but bond information was not immediately available.

A bicycle lies on the ground near Washington Park on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 after Denver police say a shooting occurred at the park that afternoon. CBS

A CBS News Colorado photographer captured the scene moments after the shooting on Sunday.

Attorney information for Egelston was not immediately available.