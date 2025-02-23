Warming trend continues with some unsettled weather mid-week for Colorado

Warmer Sunday with gusty winds over the Colorado mountains and foothills

Warmer Sunday with gusty winds over the Colorado mountains and foothills

Sunday daytime high temperatures will stay above normal in the upper 50s and low 60s with gusty winds, at times, over the mountains and foothills. The strongest winds are expected tonight with gusts from 60 to 70 mph at times.

CBS

The warming trend continues Monday and Tuesday with daytime highs in the mid-60s. Temperatures will be on average 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

CBS

Wednesday a cold front arrives dropping temperatures back into the 50s along with windy conditions and a chance for some mountain snow. The mountains could pick up 1 to 2 inches of accumulation Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures rebound quickly back into the 60s for the end of the week and first weekend of March.

CBS

Looking at the long range forecast, March 2-8 precipitation is predicted to be above normal statewide. March is on average the snowiest month with an average of 11.5 inches of snowfall.