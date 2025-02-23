Watch CBS News
Local News

Warming trend continues with some unsettled weather mid-week for Colorado

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Warmer Sunday with gusty winds over the Colorado mountains and foothills
Warmer Sunday with gusty winds over the Colorado mountains and foothills 03:01

Sunday daytime high temperatures will stay above normal in the upper 50s and low 60s with gusty winds, at times, over the mountains and foothills. The strongest winds are expected tonight with gusts from 60 to 70 mph at times.

hrrr-fr-wind-gusts.png
CBS

The warming trend continues Monday and Tuesday with daytime highs in the mid-60s. Temperatures will be on average 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

co-tomorrow-highs.png
CBS

Wednesday a cold front arrives dropping temperatures back into the 50s along with windy conditions and a chance for some mountain snow. The mountains could pick up 1 to 2 inches of accumulation Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures rebound quickly back into the 60s for the end of the week and first weekend of March.

5-day-temp-trend.png
CBS

Looking at the long range forecast, March 2-8 precipitation is predicted to be above normal statewide. March is on average the snowiest month with an average of 11.5 inches of snowfall.  

8-14-day-precip-outlook.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie provides the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado. Read her bio & send her an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.