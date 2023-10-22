Warmer temperatures pushes hopeful opening dates back while ski resorts bank on snow makers

Keystone has been really excited about its 2023-2024 season with a new lift to access 550 acres of previously inaccessible terrain for skiers and riders, and resort spokespeople were keeping their fingers crossed for the first bit of terrain on the mountain to be ready to roll in late October.

Well, opening that soon is still possible but a lot needs to happen quickly before that lofty goal is met.

CBS

"We were able to take advantage of some really great cold weather periods (last week), unfortunately, this week, we're looking at a little bit warmer temperatures," Max Winter, a perfectly named Keystone Spokesperson said.

While the goal is not to open the entire mountain summit to base, Keystone is shooting to get two miles of skiable terrain open as soon as possible, thanks in part to the snow machines optimized to make snow when it will stick and shut down when it won't.

"If we're able to make snow around the clock for 24 hours, we can get this mountain open in two to three days," Winter said. "Granted, that's a lot to ask of Mother Nature."

CBS

When asked about the current timeline for opening day, Keystone was sky to give exact dates but said Halloween is at least a goal it's shooting for, so long as the weather cooperates.