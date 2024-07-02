Wallet found on beach leads to discovery of two bodies at bottom of Greeley pond in Northern Colorado

Investigators search for clues as to why 2 found dead at the bottom of a Weld County pond

Greeley police and the coroner's office are investigating two drownings at Poudre Ponds in northern Greeley. The two men, ages 21 and 23, were found submerged in water last Thursday morning.

According to the Greeley Police Department, the investigation began after a bystander found personal items on the beach on June 27.

Clothes, a wallet, and a phone were found in the sand of Poudre Ponds. The bystander notified law enforcement who began their investigation. They also located an unattended vehicle in the parking lot.

Out of caution, the Greeley Fire Rescue water search and dive team was brought in to search the water. During the search, the team eventually discovered the two bodies in the water.

Jim Coleman, a frequent visitor of the ponds, said the location is a popular spot for locals to visit.

"I like coming here. It is close to home," Coleman said. "On the weekends there are paddleboards everywhere."

Coleman said he was surprised to learn someone had died in the regularly calm waters.

"I saw it on the news. I said 'Wow,'" Coleman told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas.

Greeley police did not mention any evidence of a capsized boat or paddleboard. The lack of information made available publicly has left some, like Coleman, to speculate what might have happened.

"I couldn't believe it. I don't know if one guy couldn't swim and the other one jumped in to help him," Coleman said. "It is usually pretty calm. But when the winds get up, it has white caps on it."

The identities of the men involved have not been released pending notification of next of kin.