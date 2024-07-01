Wallet found on shore of Colorado pond leads to discovery of 2 dead bodies

When firefighters were training in a Northern Colorado pond, they likely didn't expect to have to respond to an actual emergency in that very location.

But that's what happened when someone approached the Greeley firefighters after having found a wallet and several other personal items last Thursday.

Greeley police officers responded and tried to locate the owners of the wallet, clothing, cell phone and a vehicle found nearby, but were unsuccessful. They requested the help of the Greeley Fire Department's dive team.

Several days later, the department used sonar technology to scan the pond and found the bodies of two men.

The bodies were removed from the pond on Sunday. The Greeley Police Department says the men were 23 and 21 years old, respectively, but will not be publicly identified until their families have been notified.

So far, investigators believe the deaths were accidental.

The Poudre Ponds Recreational Fishery, at the intersection of 35th Avenue and the Poudre River, is a recreational area popular among anglers and boaters. It was initially purchased by the city as a gravel pit in 2004 and has undergone restoration for fish populations over the last few years.