The walking bridge at Denver International Airport is open for departing and arriving passengers

In addition to Denver International Airport's new East Security Checkpoint, the bridge and walkway to Concourse A opened this week, albeit with slightly less fanfare. It's part of a massive, $2 billion renovation project at the airport, which began in 2018 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

The walkway is the only passenger bridge in the U.S. that allows people to walk above airplanes, watching them taxi underneath them, airport officials have boasted. They dubbed the reopening this week, "another exciting change."

It's now open again for both arriving and departing passengers. To access it, departing passengers should go through security first. Arriving passengers should exit to the east or west through automated exit lanes and then take the elevators at door 600 on the west side or door 601 on the east side to baggage claim and ground transportation on Level 5.

"Passengers departing or arriving out of Concourse A can avoid the train and are encouraged to use the walkway for a more efficient experience," airport officials said in a news release. "If you are traveling out of Concourse B or C, or would prefer to take the train, you will still be able to take the main escalators or elevators down to the Level 4 train platform."

Airport CEO Phil Washington hailed the opening of the new security checkpoint and the bridge as "an important milestone" of the airport's Jeppesen Terminal.

"All of our passengers will now get to benefit from the new state-of-art checkpoints, improving their travel experience through DEN," he said. "With this opening, Coloradans, and travelers from all over the world, are seeing DEN's Great Hall take shape -- creating a beautiful space for those traveling to and from the Mile High City."

Phillip Washington, CEO of Denver International Airport, speaks during a media tour and ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of the new East Security Checkpoint and reopening of the walkway/bridge on Aug. 4, 2025. RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The recent openings are part of the second phase of the Great Hall Program, which Washington said finished five months ahead of schedule and $10 million under budget. The next phase of the project will include more security lanes for international travelers, as well as additional escalators and stairs.

The project has had its share of speed bumps and criticism surrounding costs, transparency, delays, and quality of work, including hundreds of tiles that were installed, despite being cracked.

Airport officials have also been under fire for their spending on a recent trip to an airport conference in Spain. An investigation by Denver's Board of Ethics was sparked by a CBS News Colorado investigation into that trip and its associated costs.