Keep your shoes on and pockets full at new Denver International Airport security checkpoint

Denver International Airport has officially opened its new East Security Checkpoint and removed signage for the former South Security, part of a broader effort to reduce wait times.

The new checkpoint, located on the sixth floor of the terminal, opened to the public on Tuesday and includes 17 lanes and offers streamlined screening procedures. Travelers using the new East or West checkpoints no longer need to show their boarding passes -- they simply walk through and have their photo taken.

Denver International Airport hosted a media tour and ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of the new East Security Checkpoint in Denver, Colorado, on Aug. 4, 2025. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Airport officials say passengers also no longer need to remove their shoes or empty their pockets at the new checkpoint.

Airport CEO Phil Washington said the project was completed five months ahead of schedule and $10 million under budget.

"I want to thank the traveling public for enduring this construction," Washington said during a news conference. "It's never easy to be operational at the same time you're doing construction."

Next up for renovation is the South Security Checkpoint, with construction expected to begin in September.

Airport officials also reminded travelers they can skip the wait by using the free DEN Reserve program -- a partnership with CLEAR that allows all passengers to book a dedicated time slot at security in advance.