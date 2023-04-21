Denver auditor: DIA's Great Hall Project at risk of "overspending" and "lack of transparency"

Denver's auditor believes Denver International Airport's Great Hall Project needs more oversight. Denver Auditor Timothy O'Brien released a report that states the project is at risk of overspending, a lack of transparency and unfair contracting.

O'Brien believes the City of Denver risks overpaying for projects like the Great Hall because of the lack of project management and oversight of construction work.

CBS

Renovations on the Great Hall area of the Jeppesen Terminal began in July 2018 but the contract with the construction company was terminated just a little more than a year later. The new contractor, Hensel Phelps Construction Co. resumed renovations in 2020.

According to the auditor, Terminating the public-private partnership with Great Hall Partners LLC cost the airport $183 million. The new project is expected to finish in 2028 and cost the airport about $2.1 billion in total.

Our audit found insufficient oversight from the start of the reimagined project — exposing the airport to continued overspending. Denver International Airport managers need to strengthen their management and oversight of the Great Hall project to ensure the best value for the city.

Without appropriate improvements, the airport risks not getting all contracted services from Hensel Phelps. It also risks overpaying for construction costs — and the airport's reputation may be damaged if it does not ensure a fair, open, and competitive process when hiring contractors and subcontractors.

We made 10 recommendations to help the airport avoid the costly problems it has faced in the past with inadequate construction oversight. Unfortunately, airport officials agreed to follow through on only three of them.