CBS News Colorado's voter guide for the Denver mayoral race
Election Day for Denver's mayoral race is next Tuesday.
Ballots have gone out and one candidate -- Kwame Spearman -- has since dropped out of the running.
CBS News Colorado has interviewed a number of candidates and is providing this voter guide to help voters make educated decisions; not just in how they vote, but how and where to vote.
RELATED: Candidates address plans for affordable housing
For information from the city and county, you can visit denvervotes.org. For boundary maps for the city council votes, voter data, past election results and other information from the city, click here.
Despite one candidate dropping out, voters will still have to wade through a crowded field. You can click on candidates in blue underlined text to watch CBS News Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd's interviews with those candidates. Here's who's still in the running:
- Renate Behrens
- Kelly Brough
- Lisa Calderón
- Al Gardner
- Chris Hansen
- Leslie Herod
- Mike Johnston
- Aurelio Martinez
- Deborah "Debbie" Ortega
- Terrance Roberts
- Trinidad Rodriguez
- Andy Rougeot
- Ean Thomas Tafoya
- Robert Treta
- James Walsh
- Thomas Wolf
Due to the large pool of candidates, Boyd says, CBS News Colorado focused its interviews on the top six fundraisers.
RELATED: Candidates talk crime, police brutality and solutions
For an interactive map and list of where to cast your ballot, click here.
You can catch up with the mayoral candidates through our special series "Left, Right, Center."
It's available right now under the politics section of cbscolorado.com.
for more features.