Ballots sent out for Denver's election to decide next mayor, other seats and issues: "It's a local election with a mile high impact"

Ballots are officially going out for people to vote in Denver's mayoral race.

You have about three weeks to get your vote in before Election Day on April 4.

CBS News Colorado was there today as the city went through what it's doing to ensure the election goes as smoothly as possible.

"We are on," said Paul López, Denver Elections Division clerk and recorder. "Voters have already received their voter information booklets and hopefully have already started to talk to their friends and family and neighbors about the impact of the election."

For information from the city and county, you can visit denvervotes.org.

López said it's important that municipal elections such as this one receive the same attention from voters and scrutiny from election monitors as national elections: "It's a local election with a mile high impact."

