Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko embodies fighting spirit and optimism in Colorado visit

Special guests from outside the Americas region are attending the Cities Summit of the Americas, a first-of-its-kind event being hosted by the City of Denver. Five mayors from war-torn Ukraine were invited to the Summit to share stories of how they govern while under siege.

Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine, gave an exclusive interview to CBS News Colorado.

I got to sit down with the former heavyweight champion. We talked about what he wants Coloradans to know about the people of his city, Kyiv's future, and how his former career helps him during this difficult time.

As the war in Ukraine rages on, Klitschko issued this message for the American people: "Thank you for your support, we'll never forget your help, and our lives depend on your help. We see our country as part of modern democratic society."

The renowned boxer turned politician said he has relied on his fighting principles while navigating a war that has already seen more than 131,000 casualties.

Klitschko said, "I know from my previous career -- no fight. No win. And you have to fight. For your vision. For your city. For your brothers. And never give up."

Attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have left more than 12 million people with no -- or limited -- electricity. And it has left millions more without water and heat. Still, Klitschko dreams of a day when his home country -- and its capital city -- will return to its former beauty.

"War will be stopped, definitely," he said. "And welcome to Kyiv. You will be really surprised how beautiful (it is)."

I asked Klitschko when he envisions this happening. "I hope it's this year," he said, "This wish for every Ukrainian is to bring the peace back to our country."

