Denver prepares to host Cities Summit of the Americas and Biennial's cultural playground

In less than two weeks, mayors from across the Americas will join thousands of attendees in a first-of-its-kind gathering in Colorado aimed at promoting regional cooperation. The Cities Summit of the Americas says "Denver and Colorado exemplify the best in city- and state-level innovation."

While the mayors hold official meetings at the Colorado Convention Center, the local community and visitors to the state are encouraged to take part in an array of cultural events that are open to the public.

"The Biennial of the Americas is thrilled to welcome over 100 artists, dancers, musicians and designers from across the Americas to Denver as part of the Cities Summit of the Americas. Fábrica de Arte Americas will be the cultural, creative and artistic hub of the summit and we are delighted that both the delegation of the summit and the Colorado community will have the opportunity to attend and engage in these unique events we've curated for this week," says FloraJane DiRienzo, Executive Director of the Biennial of the Americas.

"Pipelines" by Canadian artist duo Julia Jamrozik and Coryn Kempster with artistic direction by Black Cube Nomadic Art Museum (@BlackCubeNomadicArtMuseum) and presented by Biennial of the Americas (@thebiennial) brings often-hidden yet crucial pieces of material infrastructure above ground, inviting viewers to sit amongst, and connect across, the systems of resource management that impact our daily lives.

The Biennial events include:

Canada Night & Pipelines Opening Reception on Tuesday, April 25th from 4pm-7pm . Pipelines is a temporary, outdoor art installation by Canadian artists Julia Jamrozik and C oryn Kempster, spanning approximately 115 feet long by 22 feet wide, this playful, interactive artwork repurposes over 100 PVC water and sewer pipes commonly used for water infrastructure across the world. Guests will enjoy live Canadian music, food, and beverage during this ceremony in recognition of the newly named Plaza of the Americas in Downtown Denver (at 1550 Wewatta St.) in anticipation of the Cities Summit of the Americas. Free and open to the public. RSVP today.

on . Pipelines is a temporary, outdoor art installation by Canadian artists Julia Jamrozik and C Kempster, spanning approximately 115 feet long by 22 feet wide, this playful, interactive artwork repurposes over 100 PVC water and sewer pipes commonly used for water infrastructure across the world. Guests will enjoy live Canadian music, food, and beverage during this ceremony in recognition of the newly named Plaza of the Americas in Downtown Denver (at 1550 Wewatta St.) in anticipation of the Cities Summit of the Americas. Free and open to the public. RSVP today. Fábrica de Arte Américas , a pop-up cultural and interactive warehouse curated and produced by, X Alfonso and Sandra Lopes of Fábrica de Arte, which earned the title of Time Magazine's Top 100 Greatest Places . The space will host more than 100 international artists from across the Americas where attendees can experience music by Latin American Grammy winners , dance performances, fashion shows, visual arts, food truck lineups, creative libations, and more from Wednesday, April 26th - Sunday, April 30th . Featuring unique acts like Renata Flores Peru's Quechuan hip-hop star, the uplifting Brazilian duo ÀVUÀ , world beats of Ecuador's Swing Original Monks and the rising star of Mexican electronic folk Pahua . Fábrica de Arte Américas will take place at The Slate Hotel. For more information, click HERE.

On the agenda for the Cities Summit meetings are all the topics on which the city leaders in the Americas are hoping to make progress. These include energy, migration, transportation, housing, safety, climate, health, and democracy and inclusion.

A Youth Summit will also draw 350 youth from across the Americas - "aspiring world changers" who will represent diverse ages, races, ethnicities, and identities.