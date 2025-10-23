Victims in Colorado share organized crime ring impacts after arrests: "Everything was gone"

Victims in Colorado are sharing their stories after the Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced arrests in a crime ring spanning at least 18 months.

As CBS Colorado reported, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office executed several search warrants on Wednesday morning that are part of a grand jury investigation into an organized crime ring targeting the Front Range. Five arrests have been made, and one suspect remains at large.

According to the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office, they executed the search warrants as part of a criminal case. Boulder officials said a crime ring is responsible for 26 burglaries and 15 motor vehicle thefts, and many other offenses.

Last July, Rich Caudill woke up to find his truck ransacked, at first not knowing it could be connected to any other crimes.

"My console is open, my safe is open, I look inside and everything was gone... They just scooped all of my paperwork, all of my belongings," Caudill said.

He says thieves stole his money and almost everything else that was in the car, including his last memories of his late father.

"They literally just took my entire life," said Caudill. "I was lost, I was like, 'How could this happen?' Somebody could come in and violate your world and go on their way," Caudill said.

But Caudill quickly stated tracking which way they went, as some of his stolen belongings had an AirTag with them.

"It was later on, when the detectives took over the case is when they were updating us that this was potentially connected to other incidents in the area," said Caudill.

And more than a year later, Caudill learned arrests had been made connecting his incident to more than 50 others across the region. Doorbell video and other surveillance video helped law enforcement connect all of the crimes.

"So we had them on burglaries, car thefts, bike thefts, stolen credit cards, and also the distribution of methamphetamine, so really the greatest hits of every possible criminal offense were involved in this indictment that you see today," said 20th Judicial District Attorney Michael Dougherty.

The suspects allegedly broke into cars and then opened garage doors to steal things like credit cards and bikes. Now officials say they may have recovered some of those items, and Caudill hopes it may include some of his sentimental memories.

"Those items that are so personal to you that you can't replace, it just tears a hole in your heart. And to find out that they have recovered, some items I am so hopeful that you know, they are the items that I would most like to have back."

Caudill has since made further upgrades to his security.

In addition to the burglary and motor vehicle theft charges, the suspects are also facing counts related to organized crime, which can carry more than a 20-year prison sentence.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is still working to find one suspect and is not ruling out additional arrests in the future. The sheriff's office and the DA are encouraging anyone who thinks they may have information related to this ring to contact their office.