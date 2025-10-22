Several Colorado cities involved in Boulder County Sheriff's Office search warrant execution

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office executed several search warrants on Wednesday morning that are part of a grand jury investigation. According to the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office, they are executing the search warrants as part of a criminal case.

At 7 a.m. Wednesday, nine search warrants were executed across several cities in the Denver metro area. The warrants were spread across multiple locations, including unincorporated Boulder and Adams counties, and the cities of Denver, Westminster, Wheat Ridge, Federal Heights, and Johnstown. The search warrants included seven residences and two storage units.

Several Colorado cities were involved in the Boulder County Sheriff's Office search warrant execution on Wednesday morning. CBS

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the execution, including tactical, investigators and support personnel from the Adams County Sheriff's Office, Ault Police Department, Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Boulder County Drug Task Force, Boulder Police Department, Broomfield Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Commerce City Police Department, Erie Police Department, FBI-Denver, Federal Heights Police Department, Fort Collins Police Department, Golden Police Department, Hudson Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Johnstown Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, Lakewood Police Department, Longmont Public Safety, Louisville Police Department, Loveland Police Department, Thornton Police Department, West Metro Drug Task Force, Westminster Police Department and Wheat Ridge Police Department.

The DA's office told CBS Colorado that they will release more information "once the indictments are unsealed and the appropriate individuals are in custody."

During the search warrant executions, several neighborhoods were put on a shelter-in-place, and that was lifted once that part of the investigation ended. According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, there was no threat to the public at any location. SWAT teams were standing by at some locations during the warrant execution.