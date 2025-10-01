Teen released from Children's Hospital Colorado 3 weeks after Evergreen High School shooting

Family says their Evergreen High student was wounded trying to stop school shooting

Family says their Evergreen High student was wounded trying to stop school shooting

Family says their Evergreen High student was wounded trying to stop school shooting

Children's Hospital Colorado says one of the teens who was being cared for at their hospital and was seriously injured in the shooting last month at Evergreen High School has returned home.

Flowers are placed on a fence outside Evergreen High School on Sept. 11, 2025. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Doctors released the 14-year-old from the hospital on Tuesday. For privacy reasons, the teenager's family is choosing to keep his identity anonymous.

A student shot and injured two people at the school in Colorado's foothills on Sept. 10. That shooter later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Last Thursday, the family of the teen released a statement saying he has undergone several surgeries and has a "long and difficult journey of recovery" ahead. They said their son was shot "at close range" while he was confronting the gunman with another classmate and they both ran through the school alerting others to the fact that a shooting was taking place afterwards. They said the teen made it to the recreation center near the school and a first responder began treating him for his injuries there.

The name of the other teenager who was also seriously hurt is Matthew Silverstone.