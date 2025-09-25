Family says teen wounded trying to stop Colorado school shooting, calls for "real, meaningful action"

Two weeks after their son was critically injured while trying to stop a school shooting, one Colorado family is sharing his story of bravery and calling for a lasting commitment to change.

On Sept. 10, Evergreen High School student Desmond Holly opened fire on his fellow students during the lunch period before fatally turning the gun on himself. He critically wounded two Evergreen students, including Matthew Silverstone.

One of the victim's families has chosen to remain anonymous to protect their privacy, but released a statement through the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Thursday praising their son's bravery in trying to stop the shooter, thanking the teachers and first responders who saved him, and calling on the community to keep tragedies like this from happening in the future:

On September 10th, inside Evergreen High School, our 14-year-old son endured the unimaginable: a face-to-face encounter with a violent school shooter filled with anger and hatred. Our child suffered traumatic gunshot injuries and has remained hospitalized and undergone multiple surgeries since the incident.

In those terrifying moments, our son showed a level of bravery, strength, and will to survive that no child should ever be asked to display. He and his friend confronted the assailant, which undoubtedly allowed time for more students to flee and the school to lock down. This life-altering encounter happened before alarms were set off or lockdown announcements made.

Our son was shot at close range. Yet, he was able to run from the school to save his own life. As he and his friend ran through the school to escape, they alerted classmates about a student with a gun. Our son reached the recreation center behind the school and received immediate, critical first aid from an EMT/firefighter who was working there.

After initial surgeries, he was finally able to communicate in writing. The first questions he wrote were about the well-being of his family, friends, classmates, teachers, and the other innocent victim, Matthew. He also asked how this could happen. His mind and messages were clear: The adults responsible for protecting children must take real, meaningful action so that no child or family endures this kind of horror - in school or anywhere. Character is proven when tested, and our son showed and continues to show his loving, caring heart and principled mind.

As we surround him in the hospital, grapple with medical diagnoses and a long sequence of surgeries, and process immense grief, we are also deeply grateful. To the librarian who pointed him toward safety as he ran for his life through the library emergency exit. To the EMT/firefighter and others who gave him care in those first critical moments. To the first responders and initial hospital staff who triaged his injuries. To the flight team who flew him to the PICU. To the incredible nurses, doctors, surgeons, and care providers who dedicate their lives to helping children and families on their darkest days. To the Jeffco deputies standing guard outside of his hospital room to provide a sense of safety, as well as the victim advocates. And to the Evergreen community - and communities across our state and country - who have surrounded us with love and support in so many ways. It is through your support that he will persevere and return to the community that loves him.

The road ahead for our beloved son and family will be long and complicated - physically, emotionally, and in ways we cannot yet imagine. The same is likely true for all who lived through this tragedy. His and our wish is that real change will come from it, finally.

Support for children, families and communities irrevocably affected by gun violence in schools often fades long before victims heal. Recovery takes time far beyond news cycles. These children need more than momentary sympathy and support; they need lasting commitment. Stand with them and for them for the duration. Our immediate priority is our son's recovery. Moving forward, we are committed to working together to ensure the long-term safety and well-being of all our children.

Please continue to hold our son and Matthew in your hearts and give them support and strength as they continue through the long and difficult journey of recovery.