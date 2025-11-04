In early returns, Denver residents are overwhelmingly voting yes for Vibrant Denver bond that's packed full of projects

Voters in Denver on Tuesday are deciding the fate of a $950 million bond that could change the landscape of the city. The Vibrant Denver package asked for money to be allocated to 60 capitol infrastructure projects throughout the city, and would set aside $70 million towards the buildout of the newly opened Park Hill Park if it passes.

The early voting returns after the polls closed showed voters overwhelmingly in favor of the Vibrant Denver bond, with yes votes in the 60% realm. (See the latest results at the bottom of this article.)

CBS

The bond package was on the ballot this fall because the Denver City Council voted unanimously in August to put it on, despite some criticism.

Walkers at Park Hill Park after it opened to the public last month CBS

Aside from Park Hill Park, other notable projects that are part of Vibrant Denver include transforming roadways near the site of the proposed new Broncos football stadium, putting more than $39 million towards backstage expansion and accessibility improvements at Red Rocks, $75 million towards a first responder and public safety training center and $32 million in affordable housing development.

The bond is made up of five separate measures that don't affect each other, meaning if one fails, the others could still pass.

On Tuesday evening, CBS Colorado Democratic political analyst Mike Dino said voters' decision on Vibrant Denver will shape Mayor Mike Johnston's remaining time in office.

"(It addresses) a lot of things that I think Mike Johnston wants to try to accomplish in the next 6 years," said Dino, who is a Denver voter. "This bond is only for only 6 years. Most bonds are 10 years. So if you look at it for 6 years, that's only two years of this term that he's in and four years of his second term (if he is re-elected)."

CBS

"So this is a big deal for him politically," Dino said.

Jason Bailey, leader of the group Citizens for No New Debt, opposed the bond. He says the city taking on new debt will ultimately hurt the city.

"It never makes sense to use government debt and spend twice as much. I love infrastructure, I love parks, who doesn't? But if we don't use debt we will have twice as much tax money for these parks and this infrastructure," Bailey said.

The following are the election results on the Vibrant Denver bond as of 7 p.m., right after the polls closed in Colorado: