Denver voters will soon decide future of Park Hill Park

It took nearly seven years and a whole lot of controversy for Denver's Park Hill Park to be established after the old Park Hill Golf Club closed its doors. The park officially opened this week, but is in need of some TLC and possibly a new design. However, that costs money, money the city doesn't have right now.

The neighborhood came out in full force to enjoy the new park for the first weekend it was open.

"We're really excited to be able to be out here enjoying it with our family," said one couple.

"I used to play golf here back in the day, so I enjoyed it when it was that, and it's just been sitting here kind of an eyesore for a while," said another Park Hill resident. "Now you can't even really recognize it."

The old clubhouse is still standing but boarded up, and the infrastructure could use some improvements.

"It could use some love, for sure, it could definitely use some love, but it's a great open space and nice views of the mountains," said one woman who spoke to the park's potential.

Those who've already walked the paths dream of what the space could be.

"Maybe a spot for venues if they have food trucks and stuff," said one man.

Others also threw out the idea of a dog park and simple improvements to the lighting and parking lots.

The city has posters of the potential projects hanging at the park, clearly stating that the funding does not currently exist. Instead, it's included in the Vibrant Denver Bond package. Voters will decide Tuesday on whether or not the city can add nearly $1 billion in long-term debt, which includes $70 million to develop the park.

"I think that it adds to the quality of life, and it's what makes Denver a great city, these amazing parks that we have, and I would hate to lose that," said one community member. "I'm really glad that this is the plan, so we'll see what happens."

Denver Parks and Recreation has been working diligently to come up with a vision for the park based on community feedback. They told CBS Colorado, "We are prepared to continue to seek a variety of funding streams and determine how we would phase the project," if the measure doesn't pass.



Election day is on Tuesday, November 4th. You can search here for more information on where to vote.