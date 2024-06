A vehicle fire closed eastbound lanes of I-70 in Colorado's high country on Friday. The interstate was closed between Exit 243- Hidden Valley and Exit 244- US 6.

CDOT

Crews closed the lanes just before 11 a.m. Friday due to a vehicle fire.

What caused the vehicle fire is being investigated.

There are no reports of any injuries.

There is no estimate on when the eastbound lanes will reopen.