Two-alarm vegetation fire prompts code red evacuation in Colorado town of Louviers
A two-alarm vegetation fire in unincorporated Douglas County has prompted a code red evacuation alert being sent to residents in the Colorado town of Louviers on Sunday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 2 p.m. near 9844 Titan Court, and that fire spread, turning into multiple smaller vegetation fires, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.
By about 2:30 p.m., the fire was upgraded to a two-alarm wildland urban interface fire and at least one structure was threatened, the department said.
Plum Creek Nature, Plum Creek Picnic, and Roxborough Cove parking areas at Chatfield State Park were all closed and evacuated as a result of the fires, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and West Metro Fire Rescue was assisting South Metro in their response.