Two-alarm vegetation fire prompts code red evacuation in Colorado town of Louviers

A two-alarm vegetation fire in unincorporated Douglas County has prompted a code red evacuation alert being sent to residents in the Colorado town of Louviers on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. near 9844 Titan Court, and that fire spread, turning into multiple smaller vegetation fires, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

By about 2:30 p.m., the fire was upgraded to a two-alarm wildland urban interface fire and at least one structure was threatened, the department said.

SMFR is responding to multiple vegetation fires near 9844 Titan Ct with @dcsheriff . Updates will follow as more information is confirmed. pic.twitter.com/5GXKJBJQzJ — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 13, 2025

Plum Creek Nature, Plum Creek Picnic, and Roxborough Cove parking areas at Chatfield State Park were all closed and evacuated as a result of the fires, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and West Metro Fire Rescue was assisting South Metro in their response.