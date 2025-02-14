Watch CBS News
Local News

This Valentine's Day, National Donor Day emphasizes importance of organ donation in Colorado

By Brian Sherrod

/ CBS Colorado

National Donor Day emphasizes importance of organ donation in Colorado
National Donor Day emphasizes importance of organ donation in Colorado 01:20

While we are out celebrating Valentine's Day, it is important to also give back for National Donor Day. In the state of Colorado, there are more than 1,300 people waiting for an organ transplant. 

This is the need for tissue, organ, and eye transplants. Donor Alliance is helping to bring this number down by asking people to become organ donors.

donor-lives-event-9pkg-transfer-frame-642-copy.jpg
Donor Alliance  CBS

Signing up is easy, head to DonorAlliance.org. One person can save up to eight lives through organ donations. An organ donation can save and heal up to 75 others through tissue donation.

Anyone 18 and older can sign up to be an organ donor. There are no restrictions when it comes to your age and medical history. Experts say the most important thing is having that tough conversation with your family on the importance of using your life to save others. 

"You should have the hard conversation with your families," said Heather Burke with Donor Alliance. "Show love and appreciation to those who are donors and their families who have given the gift of life." 

When you sign up, you will have the little heart added to your driver's license. Starting in Spring 2025, you will be able to use MyChart to register. This will reach 180 million more people to get them to register. 

Brian Sherrod
brian-sherrod.jpg

Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.