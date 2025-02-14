This Valentine's Day, National Donor Day emphasizes importance of organ donation in Colorado

While we are out celebrating Valentine's Day, it is important to also give back for National Donor Day. In the state of Colorado, there are more than 1,300 people waiting for an organ transplant.

This is the need for tissue, organ, and eye transplants. Donor Alliance is helping to bring this number down by asking people to become organ donors.

Donor Alliance CBS

Signing up is easy, head to DonorAlliance.org. One person can save up to eight lives through organ donations. An organ donation can save and heal up to 75 others through tissue donation.

Anyone 18 and older can sign up to be an organ donor. There are no restrictions when it comes to your age and medical history. Experts say the most important thing is having that tough conversation with your family on the importance of using your life to save others.

"You should have the hard conversation with your families," said Heather Burke with Donor Alliance. "Show love and appreciation to those who are donors and their families who have given the gift of life."

When you sign up, you will have the little heart added to your driver's license. Starting in Spring 2025, you will be able to use MyChart to register. This will reach 180 million more people to get them to register.