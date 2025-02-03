Get ready for Valentine's Day with Casa Bonita gifts
Valentine's Day is next week, and Casa Bonita has a lot of goodies for Colorado shoppers who want to get something special for their significant other -- or their "gallentines" -- on the day of love.
If you wish to visit the El Mercado store inside the theme restaurant on Colfax Avenue you need to have a dining reservation, but all of the fun items can also be found online.
Some of the popular items you can find in the store are sopapilla candles, "Soap"-apillas (soap) and a hatch green chile candle.
The Mexican restaurant in Lakewood is famous for its bright pink exterior, and it's a particularly popular place around Valentine's Day as a result. Casa Bonita has several pink items available for sale, including hats, mugs and even a barmat.
The store also features signature drink mixes, salsas and other sauces.
"Valentine's Day at Casa Bonita is a hot place to be. Our two-top tables are sold out for that evening, so couples who loved to cook and love to enjoy a Casa Bonita-themed meal, we can take care of you as well," said store spokeswoman Alison Patzer, referring to the drink mixes and other take-home items.
You can also shop online at shop.casabonitadenver.com or make a reservation at casabonitadenver.com.