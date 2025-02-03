Watch CBS News
Get ready for Valentine's Day with Casa Bonita gifts

By Lauren Whitney

/ CBS Colorado

Find lots of Valentine's Day gifts from Casa Bonita
Find lots of Valentine's Day gifts from Casa Bonita 03:34

Valentine's Day is next week, and Casa Bonita has a lot of goodies for Colorado shoppers who want to get something special for their significant other -- or their "gallentines" -- on the day of love.

CBS Colorado's Lauren Whitney interviews Alison Patzer inside El Mercado in Casa Bonita. CBS

If you wish to visit the El Mercado store inside the theme restaurant on Colfax Avenue you need to have a dining reservation, but all of the fun items can also be found online.

Some of the popular items you can find in the store are sopapilla candles, "Soap"-apillas (soap) and a hatch green chile candle.

The Mexican restaurant in Lakewood is famous for its bright pink exterior, and it's a particularly popular place around Valentine's Day as a result. Casa Bonita has several pink items available for sale, including hats, mugs and even a barmat.

The store also features signature drink mixes, salsas and other sauces.

"Valentine's Day at Casa Bonita is a hot place to be. Our two-top tables are sold out for that evening, so couples who loved to cook and love to enjoy a Casa Bonita-themed meal, we can take care of you as well," said store spokeswoman Alison Patzer, referring to the drink mixes and other take-home items.

You can also shop online at shop.casabonitadenver.com or make a reservation at casabonitadenver.com.

