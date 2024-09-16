Watch CBS News
Casa Bonita reservations now open to all for spot at iconic Denver metro area restaurant

By Jennifer McRae

Casa Bonita finally starts allowing people to make reservations
For those who have been waiting to dine inside one of Colorado's most iconic restaurants and entertainment venues, the time has come. Last week, Casa Bonita said they would begin accepting reservations from the general public on Sept. 16 at 3 p.m. through casabonitadenver.com more than a year after reopening. 

Until now, people who wanted to eat at the remodeled Lakewood restaurant while watching the cliff divers and working their way through Black Bart's Cave had to sign up ahead of time and be invited to make a reservation. 

The pandemic forced a shutdown of the restaurant on West Colfax Avenue in the Denver metro area and it took "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone to jump in and purchase the establishment for it to slowly get back to life.  

Now the restaurant has a revitalized menu, complete with the legendary margaritas and sopapillas. Casa Bonita executive chef Dana Rodriguez has been nominated six times for the prestigious James Beard Award, which recognizes exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts.  

However, there's still no timeline for when walk-in customers might be able to dine at Casa Bonita like they used to.

