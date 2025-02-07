United States Geological Survey helicopter to fly over Northern Colorado for three months

Residents in Northern Colorado may spot a low flying helicopter in the area over the next three months due to an ongoing geological survey.

The United States Geological Survey will be using airborne geophysical technology to image areas across Jackson, Larimer, and Routt Counties in Northern Colorado as well as several counties in Wyoming. This survey is part of the Earth Mapping Resources Initiative to modernize the USGS's understanding of the nation's mineral resources and geologic framework.

Albany County Sheriff's Office

Officials said the helicopter will fly at approximately 100 to 200 feet and carry a sensor that resembles a large hula-hoop to measure small electromagnetic signals and map geologic features. The survey will allow the USGS to assess mineral resources, map the geology of different areas, and investigate water resources.

"The purpose of the airborne electromagnetic (AEM) survey is to provide images of subsurface electrical resistivity that expand the fundamental knowledge of geology underpinning an area from the Cheyenne Belt in Wyoming through to the Black Hills in South Dakota. These flights are a part of a two-year airborne data collection project, expected to finish in 2026," said the USGS.

Officials said the helicopter will fly along pre-planned flight paths and will not pass over densely populated areas or directly fly over buildings at a low altitude.

The USGS addressed several potential concerns, stating, "None of the instruments carried beneath or on the aircraft pose a health risk to people, animals, or plant life. No photography or video data will be collected. The data collected will be made freely available to the public on ScienceBase, typically within one year of flight completion. The aircraft will be flown by experienced pilots who are specially trained and approved for low-level flying. The survey company works with the FAA to ensure flights are safe and in accordance with U.S. law."