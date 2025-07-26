USDA to relocate HQ in part to Northern Colorado, Congressman Gabe Evans and cattlemen celebrate

The United States Department of Agriculture, or USDA, will close down a major portion of its current headquarters in Washington, D.C., moving some of the staffers to Northern Colorado. Fort Collins was selected as one of five locations around the country where the headquarters will be relocated.

"At first blush, everything about having offices out here makes sense," said Kenny Rogers, a cattleman in Yuma.

Rogers has been a cattleman for decades, at times serving in leadership roles among his peers. He said the announcement of the partial move to Fort Collins was a surprise to him, but one he welcomes.

"Getting boots on the ground where the action is occurring, rather than in an office in Washington, D.C., that is not a bad thing," Rogers said. "If you are USDA, this is where the action is, right around this area."

Congressman Gabe Evans said he learned about the USDA's plans on Thursday.

"It was great news for us to find out about," Evans said.

Evans, who represents a large portion of Northern Colorado, said this change will be beneficial not only for his rural constituents but also for the surrounding area near the office. The office is currently located in the center of Fort Collins near the CSU veterinary sciences school.

"We are a massive agricultural producing region here. In Colorado as a whole, but specifically in Northern Colorado," Evans said. "(By moving to Fort Collins) they are closer to the farmers and ranchers. They are closer to the people doing the boots on the ground hard work of producing America's food supply. That can only help our agricultural producers by closing that gap between the bureaucracy and the actual farmers and ranchers," Evans said.

The USDA has a wide reach of oversight, including the U.S. Forest Service and even nutrition in schools. While the exact number of jobs moving to Fort Collins has not yet been announced, Evans said he is hoping the change will benefit urban and rural parts of Colorado.

"It is a huge boost to our agricultural producers, and it is a boost to the region, honestly. That is more good paying jobs that will be coming to Northern Colorado," Evans said.

Both Evans and Rogers noted that the Bureau of Land Management's headquarters was relocated to Colorado years ago, bringing more jobs and access to Colorado. Evans said he hopes the relative proximity of both the BLM and USDA in Colorado will also help cut down fire risks by creating a symbiotic relationship when it comes to ridding of fuels in the Colorado mountains.

Rogers said he also hoped the change would save taxpayers money.

"I would assume square footage office rental is much less than it is out in D.C.," Rogers said.

The other cities selected for USDA offices were Indianapolis, Kansas City, Salt Lake City and Raleigh.