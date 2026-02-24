Colorado Avalanche's Brock Nelson won't be with U.S. men's gold medal winning hockey team at State of the Union

The U.S. men's hockey team visited the White House on Tuesday ahead of their upcoming appearance at Tuesday night's State of the Union address by President Trump. One player that won't be there is Brock Nelson.

Brock Nelson of Team United States celebrates following the Men's Gold Medal match between Canada and the United States at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy. Catherine Steenkeste / Getty Images

Nelson, a forward from the Colorado Avalanche who played a pivotal role on the gold medal-winning team throughout the Olympics, says he's back in Denver with his family and will be with the Avs in Utah Wednesday night.

All of the Colorado players who played for their countries' Olympic teams are reportedly back in Denver to resume playing with their team.

