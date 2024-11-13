Four U.S. Postal Service mail carriers robbed in Denver and Aurora: "It's shocking"

The United States Postal Inspection Service is looking for suspects in the recent armed robberies and attempted armed robbery of letter carriers in Denver and Aurora.

CBS

Four incidents involving a postal carrier occurred between the end of September and end of October.

On Sept. 25, a carrier was robbed at at1624 Chester Street in Aurora. The suspect is described as a black male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt who showed a firearm. The suspect fled to a nearby blue four-door sedan.

On Sept. 30, a carrier was robbed in the 800 block of North Cherry Street in Denver. The suspect is described as a Black male approximately 20 years old and 5-foot-7 with a tattoo on his left eye. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a black balaclava. The suspect fled the scene in a black SUV.

On Oct. 30, a carrier was robbed near 600 South Emerson Street in Denver. The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a balaclava covering his face, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The suspect showed a firearm before running away. A blue four-door sedan with black wheels was seen in the area of the robbery prior to the crime and may have been involved.

On Oct. 31, a carrier was robbed at gunpoint near 2022 Valentia Street in Denver. Surveillance photos show a white sedan leaving the scene.

The Halloween robbery occurred in the early evening hours, just as trick-or-treaters were out on the streets.

Brian Dougherty, a neighbor who lives near the cluster mailbox, was home at the time.

"It's shocking to think that someone would rob a postal worker," he said. "Postal workers used to just worry about dogs; now they have to worry about being robbed at gunpoint?"

Erin, another neighbor, was out walking her dog before the robbery. She saw a suspicious individual in the neighborhood that night. She later learned he'd go on to ambush the carrier.

"I saw a man in a blue medical mask walking alone," she said. "He said 'Happy Halloween.' He just didn't seem to fit in with the trick-or-treaters. I crossed the street and went back into my house."

The mail carrier was robbed moments later.

"The officers were banging on my door asking for video," she said. "I'm worried about the safety of our postal workers. I mean, they are doing their job and they shouldn't live in fear."

USPS says there has been an increase in letter carrier robberies nationwide where criminals are targeting letter carriers for their Arrow and Modified Arrow Lock (MAL) Keys. Criminals use Arrow and MAL keys to steal mail from secure mail receptacles to commit financial crimes, including altering checks to commit check fraud.

Neighbors are now more vigilant, watching out for each other and for the safety of the postal workers who deliver their mail.

"We're all just being more careful," she said. "People are watching out for the mailman, checking on each other, and making sure streetlights and porch lights are on. We're trying to do everything we can to reduce the risk."

As part of Project Safe Delivery, USPS and USPIS are taking action to harden physical targets against criminal activity and reduce criminal acts against postal employees.

USPIS is offering up to $150,000 for each incident for information leading the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in these violent crimes against postal employees.

Anyone with information can call 1-877-876-2455 (callers should say "Law Enforcement") or the local hotline: 720-800-TIPS (8477).

USPS offered steps customers can take to protect their mail and their letter carriers:

• Don't let incoming or outgoing mail sit in your mailbox. You can significantly reduce the chance of being victimized by simply removing your mail from your mailbox every day.

• Deposit outgoing mail through a number of secure manners including inside your local Post Office or at your place of business or by handing it to a letter carrier.

• Sign up for Informed Delivery and get daily digest emails that preview your mail and packages scheduled to arrive soon.

• Become involved and engaged in your neighborhood via neighborhood watches and local social media groups to spread awareness and share information.

• Keep an eye out for your letter carrier. If you see something that looks suspicious, or you see someone following your carrier, call 911.