University of Colorado teammates remember quarterback Dominiq Ponder after his death

The University of Colorado community is mourning the death of quarterback Dominiq Ponder, who was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning.

The 23-year-old Florida native was drivingon Baseline Road near Newland Court around 3 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Troopers said Ponder drove through a guardrail and hit a pole, causing the vehicle to roll and catch fire.

Monday was supposed to mark the start of spring football practice, with players and coaches focused on the upcoming season. Instead, the mood was somber as the team gathered in Boulder to grieve.

"You see somebody every day, every morning," assistant coach Brennan Marion said. "We'll just save a spot for him in the room."

A memorial picture published by the University of Colorado accompanied a statement remembering CU quarterback Dominiq Ponder, who died in a car crash. University of Colorado

Coaches and players met privately and vowed to move forward in Ponder's memory.

"It almost didn't feel real to a degree," senior running back Dekalon Taylor said. "I feel like I got hit by a train almost."

Despite their grief, the team chose to practice, saying it was what Ponder would have wanted.

"Yeah, man, I love Dom," senior safety Ben Finneseth said. "He's going to be missed."

In a statement on Sunday, head coach Deion Sanders remembered Ponder as one of his favorite players.

"God, please comfort the entire Ponder family during this difficult time," he said. "Dominiq was one of my favorites because of his passion, his heart and his willingness to go beyond what was asked. He will certainly be remembered, missed, and in our thoughts and prayers."