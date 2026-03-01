University of Colorado's Coach Prime announces death of quarterback Dominiq Ponder

On Sunday evening, Coach Prime announced the death of University of Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder.

The Opa Locka, Fla., native transferred to Colorado in 2024 and made his debut with the Buffaloes in 2025.

Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder (22) warms up before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. David Zalubowski / AP

Colorado State Patrol said Ponder was involved in a fatal crash early Sunday morning. They reported that Ponder was driving a 2023 Tesla Model 3 westbound on Baseline Road near Newland Court when he lost control of the vehicle on a right-hand curve around 3 a.m. The Tesla then crossed the eastbound lane and crashed through a guardrail before striking an electrical line pole. Authorities said the vehicle rolled down the embankment and landed on its wheels, then caught fire.

Ponder was announced dead at the scene.

CSP said the crash is under investigation, but they believe speed may have been a factor. Ponder was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

In a post on X, Prime confirmed his death and asked the community for prayers, writing, "God please comfort the Ponder family, friends & Loved ones. Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let's pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you're receiving a good 1. Comfort us Lord Comfort us."

Deion Sanders

The Buffs are set to open spring drills on Monday.