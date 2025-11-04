Watch CBS News
Union-backed candidates leading in Denver School Board elections

By
Anna Alejo
Anna Alejo

/ CBS Colorado

All union-backed candidates were leading in the Denver Board of Education elections on Tuesday night. As of 8:30 p.m., only one of DPS Board incumbents seeking re-election, Xochitl Gaytán, was leading.

Gaytán serves Denver District 2 in Southwest Denver.

While the District 3 Central Denver race was too close to call, with DJ Torres leading and Caron Blanke close behind, the candidates backed by the union in the At-Large and District 4 races were in the lead, Amy Klein Molk and Monica Hunter respectively.

The following are the election results as of 8:30 p.m.

