Parents in Denver share top issues as voters cast ballots for city's Board of Education

Voters will elect four members of the Denver School Board next week. That will determine a majority on the seven member board and the future direction of the district, including the tenure of Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero.

DPS parents who are stressing the importance of casting ballots talked with CBS News Colorado.

Chanele Simmons is a business owner and mom to three DPS students attending schools in far northeast Denver. She says her children's well-being is on her mind every day they're in classes.

"That they're good and safe, that they're learning and that they're emotionally great," she said.

Simmons would like to see the next Denver Board of Education focus on bringing down class size. She fears with the current class sizes are making it more challenging for students to learn.

Chanele Simmons

"Because the larger the class size, then the less attention I feel like certain students get, and what if they're afraid to raise their hand?" said Simmons.

Rose Martinez is also a mom to three students who attended or graduated from DPS schools. She lives in southwest Denver, and she'd most like to see the board focus on academic outcomes.

"From what I have seen in the last two years with the current board that there are many other things other than academics that they're focusing on," said Martinez.

"The majority of our kids are still not reading on grade level. So I think academic outcomes really needs to be addressed especially here in southwest Denver," she added.

Martinez says if the board sets the bar high, that's where students will go.

"We need to believe that our kids are able to achieve those really high academic outcomes at every grade level," said Martinez.

Rose Martinez

Listening to parents is key, especially as the next board will continue to manage the challenge of closing schools, given continued enrollment declines and fewer dollars to go around.

"I do feel like there can be creative solutions," said Martinez.

Simmons said, "I think the board has the power to do it all."

School board elections are downballot issues, no question. But these in Denver have caught the attention of interest groups.

"It's a lot of out of state people donating hundreds and thousands of dollars to this race and for me it's concerning," said Simmons.

These moms say it's key to listen to what the candidates have to say, and then vote.

Denver Public Schools

CBS News Colorado anchor Michelle Griego moderated debates for all four DPS races. CBS partnered with Chalkbeat Colorado, Regis University and Educate Denver.

You can see where the eleven candidates for the school board stand on the issues.

Candidates vying for the At-Large seat, representing all of Denver, are Amy Klein Molk and Alex Magaña. Educator Deborah Sims Fard will be on the At-Large ballot, but she made the decision to exit the race after sustaining an injury. Watch the At-Large debate here.

District 4, Far Northeast Denver candidates are Jeremy Harris, Monica Hunter, Timiya Jackson and Michelle Quattlebaum. Watch the District 4 debate here.

District 3 Central Denver candidates are Caron Blanke, Scott Esserman and DJ Torres. Watch the District 3 debate here.

District 2 Southwest Denver candidates are Xochitl Gaytán and Mariana del Hierro. Watch the District 2 debate here.