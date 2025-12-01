Two people killed after driver crashes allegedly stolen car in Aurora

Two people are dead after Aurora police say the driver of a stolen car crashed that car, killing themself and the passenger.

The crash was reported just before noon on Monday at East Alameda Avenue at South Peoria Street. It's unclear where the car was allegedly stolen from, but Aurora police say officers were pursuing the car and the driver was in the process of fleeing when they crashed.

Photos from the scene show the car smashed into a light pole with the front end crunched and broken glass and debris in the road.

A car is seen crashed in the background of a photo provided by the Aurora Police Department on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at the intersection of East Alameda Avenue and South Peoria Street. Aurora Police Department

The department said in a statement that the driver was fleeing at high speeds and crashed while turning left onto Alameda Avenue.

APD says the intersection is closed and will be for an extended period.