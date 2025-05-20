Two Colorado tornadoes rated as EF2 by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has rated two of the four tornadoes that hit Colorado on Sunday as EF2. Those tornadoes hit property located in the town of Bennett in Adams County and the Elkhorn neighborhood in Elbert County, damaging more than a dozen structures.

A tornado that struck Colorado on Sunday. Vickki Katchen

According to the National Weather Service, "The Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF Scale) rates tornado intensity based on damage assessment, with wind speeds ranging from 65 to 200 mph or more. The scale ranges from EF0 (weak, light damage) to EF5 (violent, devastating damage)."

NWS describes the EF Scale as follows:

EF0 (Weak): Light damage, wind speeds around 65-85 mph.

Light damage, wind speeds around 65-85 mph. EF1 (Weak): Moderate damage, wind speeds around 86-110 mph.

Moderate damage, wind speeds around 86-110 mph. EF2 (Strong): Considerable damage, wind speeds around 111-135 mph.

Considerable damage, wind speeds around 111-135 mph. EF3 (Strong): Severe damage, wind speeds around 136-165 mph.

Severe damage, wind speeds around 136-165 mph. EF4 (Violent): Devastating damage, wind speeds around 166-200 mph.

Devastating damage, wind speeds around 166-200 mph. EF5 (Violent): Incredible damage, wind speeds of 201 mph or greater.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down on Sunday, with strong winds, hail, and debris seen from miles away. The storms left a trail of damage for some, with close calls for others. No injuries were reported in the aftermath of the storms.