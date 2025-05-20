National Weather Service confirms at least 4 tornadoes hit Colorado on Sunday

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down on Sunday, with strong winds, hail, and debris seen from miles away. The storms left a trail of damage for some, with close calls for others.

Arapahoe County

One resident shared, "Our friends were on their way out to our house to check in on the pigs, and then they turned around because they saw the tornadoes."

Thankfully, no injuries were reported from the weekend weather. In fact, most people in Adams County were far enough away to record the storms themselves. The National Weather Service says those videos coming from those nearby, social media, or even news stations, help them warn others.

Jennifer Stark is the meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service forecast office in Denver/Boulder. She says the office had been watching the possibility of severe weather this weekend very closely, but real-time updates always help if they can be shared safely.

"We know what we're seeing on radar, but seeing visually what is happening underneath that thunderstorm, that ground truth gives us confidence in our warnings," Stark said, "The public may be more likely to take action if we say a tornado has been identified by trained spotters or law enforcement."

And with only minutes of lead time in events involving tornadoes, Stark says every detail and second counts.

"In Colorado, we just need to be prepared... We frequently get severe thunderstorms with damaging hail," Stark said, "But tornadoes are a piece of the puzzle here, and we need to be prepared for that."

The NWS expects to have a more complete summary of the tornadoes, including a final total, their strengths, and paths on Tuesday.