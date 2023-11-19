Turkeys traveling from Hayden to Denver for governor's pardon
Two turkeys are being driven from a ranch in northwestern Colorado to the state's capital city. They will be guests at the Governor's Mansion for the night.
Monday, they will be pardoned Gov. Jared Polis as part of a Thanksgiving ceremony.
The large tom (a male turkey) and hen (female) came from Hayden Fresh Farm owned by Michelle and Colby Townsend. The couple was invited to stay at the governor's residence as well.
Monday's Pardoning Ceremony is scheduled for noon.
Afterward, the turkeys will head to Luvin Arms Sanctuary near Erie to "live out their days," Colby Townsend told Steamboat Radio.
Townsend said the arrangement was made after a conversation between his local Colorado State University Extension Agent, Todd Hagenbuch, and Colorado Secretary of Agriculture Kate Greenberg.
for more features.