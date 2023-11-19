Watch CBS News
Turkeys traveling from Hayden to Denver for governor's pardon

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

Two turkeys are being driven from a ranch in northwestern Colorado to the state's capital city. They will be guests at the Governor's Mansion for the night. 

Monday, they will be pardoned Gov. Jared Polis as part of a Thanksgiving ceremony.

governor-turkeys-pardon-1-shannon-lukens-of-steamboat-radio.jpg
Steamboat Radio

The large tom (a male turkey) and hen (female) came from Hayden Fresh Farm owned by Michelle and Colby Townsend. The couple was invited to stay at the governor's residence as well. 

Monday's Pardoning Ceremony is scheduled for noon. 

governor-turkeys-pardon-2-shannon-lukens-of-steamboat-radio.jpg
Steamboat Radio

Afterward, the turkeys will head to Luvin Arms Sanctuary near Erie to "live out their days," Colby Townsend told Steamboat Radio.

governor-turkeys-pardon-3-hayden-farms-couple-from-shannon-lukens-of-steamboat-radio.jpg
Michelle and Colby Townsend.  Steamboat Radio

Townsend said the arrangement was made after a conversation between his local Colorado State University Extension Agent, Todd Hagenbuch, and Colorado Secretary of Agriculture Kate Greenberg. 

Logan Smith

Logan Smith is an assignment desk editor and former photojournalist and editor for CBS Colorado with more than 30 years of journalism experience in print and television media.

First published on November 19, 2023 / 5:33 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

