Testimony begins in Joshua Johnson trial for murder of Walgreens coworker Riley Whitelaw

Testimony began Wednesday in the Joshua Johnson murder trial. Johnson has pleaded not guilty to killing his former coworker Riley Whitelaw last June at the Walgreens store where the two worked.

Jury selection began this week with opening statements and witness testimony underway in the courtroom on Wednesday.

Riley, 17, had been working a part-time job at Walgreens for almost a year and a half when she was killed last summer. Her body was discovered by other Walgreens employees in the store's breakroom.

Joshua Johnson is accused of killing a 17-year-old coworker at a Colorado Springs Walgreens. Colorado Springs Police Department

Johnson, who was 28 years old at the time, is accused of stabbing Riley to death in the store's breakroom while the store was open. Police say Riley complained to management about the co-worker before, and asked to work different shifts than him, but she was allegedly made to work with him anyway.

