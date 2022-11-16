Colorado Springs man accused of killing 17-year-old coworker after allegedly asking to change shifts
A Colorado Springs man accused of killing his female coworker at a Walgreens has pleaded "not guilty."
Our news partner KKTV is reporting that Joshua Johnson, 28, is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw at their workplace.
Johnson's defense team in court this morning told the judge that no plea offers were made and they would be entering a "not guilty" plea.
This case will move forward and it's now scheduled to go to trial on March 6.
We know that Whitelaw had asked supervisors multiple times to be moved off the same shift as Johnson but they refused.
