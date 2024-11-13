Sentencing for 2 defendants in Colorado rock-throwing case delayed until next spring

The sentencing for two of the three suspects arrested and accused in last year's rock-throwing death of Alexa Bartell has been scheduled for May 2025, about a year after they pleaded guilty in the case. Nicholas "Mitch" James Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak reached plea agreements with the prosecution in Jefferson County in May.

Alexa Bartell Alexa Bartell's family

Twenty-year-old Bartell was struck and killed late at night on April 19, 2023, when she was struck by a rock that was thrown into her windshield. Several others were injured in similar incidents with what authorities described as "large landscaping rocks," concrete, and in one case, a statue.

Karol-Chik pleaded guilty on May 15 for his role in a series of rock-throwing attacks between Feb. 25, 2023, and April 19, 2023. In that agreement, the prosecution dismissed the original charges and added three new charges including second-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, and crime of violence.

Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik Jefferson County

According to the plea agreement, prosecutors said Karol-Chik would serve a minimum of 35 years and up to 72 years in the Department of Corrections. The judge said the deal did not allow for sentencing in the youth offender program. Prosecutors told the court that Bartell's family did agree to the plea deal.

Kwak pleaded guilty on May 10 to three new charges, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and criminal attempt to commit assault, in an agreement reached with the prosecution. As a result of that agreement, the prosecution dismissed the original 13 charges, including murder and attempted murder.

Zachary Kwak Jefferson County

According to prosecutors, the deals with Karol-Chik and Kwak are dependent on their full cooperation, including testimony against the third suspect, Joseph Koenig. Earlier this year, investigators revealed that they believe Koenig was the one who threw the fatal rock at Bartell's car.

The trial for Koenig has been rescheduled for April 11, 2025 through April 25, 2025. Koenig's trial was initially scheduled for July and August but was rescheduled after a court-ordered evaluation.

Joseph Koenig Jefferson County

Sentencing for Karol-Chik and Kwak has been scheduled for after Koenig's trial, May 1 and May 2, respectively.