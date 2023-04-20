Arvada woman dies after being struck by rock while driving, suspects wanted in series of throwing rocks at vehicles

Law enforcement are searching for the suspects wanted in an overnight homicide in Jefferson County as well as a series of incidents where the suspects threw rocks at vehicles.

About 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Alexa Bartell of Arvada was driving northbound near the 10600 block of Indiana Street. The suspects, believed to be in a vehicle or possibly on the side of the road, threw a large rock at Bartell's vehicle. That rock struck and killed her.

Bartell, 20, was on the phone talking to a friend when she was struck and the phone went silent. Her friend tracked Bartell's phone and drove to the location on Indiana Street where she found her fatally wounded inside her car, which had gone off the roadway and into a field.

This incident is believed to be linked to several other incidents in the area, including:

10:04 p.m. Wednesday – Westminster - 100th Ave. & Simms St. – rock through windshield – driver not injured

10:36 p.m. Wednesday – Boulder County - McCaslin Blvd & S. Indiana St. (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) rock through windshield – minor injuries to driver

10:37 p.m. Wednesday – Boulder County – McCaslin Blvd & S. Indiana St. (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) - rock vs.Toyota 4-Runner – body damage to vehicle, driver not injured

10:45 p.m. Wedneday – Jefferson County – 10600 block of Indiana St. – rock through windshield of yellow Chevy Spark – homicide

April 20 at 12:24 a.m. Thursday – Arvada - Hwy 93 at Hwy 72 – rock through windshield – minor injuries to driver

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigators are working with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Arvada Police and Westminster Police to gather information. They believe there could be more victims.

Additional Information from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office:

Investigators need the public's help identifying and locating the suspects involved in these crimes. If you were in any of these areas and witnessed anything related to the suspect vehicle or the suspects who may have been inside, call the JCSO tip line at 303-271-5612. No piece of information is insignificant. If you have home security or dash cameras that may have caught the vehicle driving by, we want to hear from you.