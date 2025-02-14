Traffic delays expected on I-70 for skiers, snowboarders over President's Day weekend
As thousands are expected to hit the slopes over President's Day weekend, the Colorado Department of Transportation said travel through the mountains will be hazardous.
According to CDOT, drivers should plan for longer trips to winter recreation spots as long weekend crowds head up to the mountains for the fresh snow. CDOT says heavy snow is expected to appear over the southern mountain areas including US 550 along Red Mountain, Coal Bank and Molas passes, and US 160 along Wolf Creek Pass. These passes are expected to be open by midday Friday.
CDOT also says that the Central mountain zones, Grand Mesa and the Elks Range, will see significant heavy snowfall overnight. The northern mountains, including I-70 and US 40, will feel impacts starting early Friday morning and stretching into Saturday morning.
CDOT also provides winter travel tips for drivers. These include:
- Avoid or limit driving during the brunt of the storm. Many areas of the state will experience pavement impacts and blowing snow due to strong winds.
- Work from home if you can.
- If you plan to travel, know before you go by checking out the latest weather conditions and visiting COtrip.org for road conditions (see info sources below).
- Make sure your vehicle is winter-ready with the appropriate tires for the weather and have a snow emergency kit.
- Once you are out on the road, take it slow, no sudden stops, and leave plenty of following distance.
- Give plows space! Stay back three to four car lengths from snow plows.