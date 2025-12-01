Colorado mountains provide winter wake-up call to drivers involved in pileups

Colorado State Patrol is urging drivers to slow down and prepare for full winter conditions after two recent pileups on Interstate 70. One of them involved roughly 20 vehicles, and another involving around 30. While no injuries were reported, troopers say the crashes should serve as a wake-up call that winter driving has officially returned to Colorado's high country.

Traffic was stopped near both Glenwood Springs and Gypsum, as state troopers worked to clear the wreckage. CSP Sgt. Ivan Alvarado told CBS Colorado early indications point to a familiar problem: Drivers are treating snowy and icy mountain roads like they are still dry.

"It is significant," Alvarado said. "The only fortunate thing was that no injuries were reported."

Although the investigation continues, Alvarado said the crashes appear to have started with one that others then slid into. He believes it's something that happens often when one of the first slick days of the season catches people off guard.

"People are still used to driving on dry roads, and that has to change right now," Alvarado said. "If you are driving the speed limit when it is snowing, you know you are driving too fast already."

Alvarado added that winter driving is not just about slowing down; it is about making sure your vehicle is ready.

"First of all, make sure you have good tires," Alvarado said. "Good for the weather that is coming, and with enough tread."

CSP is calling this weekend's crashes a winter wake-up call, hoping drivers across the state take note before more severe weather arrives.

"The ones involved hopefully learned a lesson, but the ones who heard about the 30-car pileup, that should be a wakeup call," Alvarado said. "Even if nobody gets hurt, you have just lost a day, lost thousands of dollars in towing, repairs, insurance. All these things."

Alvarado said many crashes come down to the same behaviors -- speeding, distraction and rushing from place to place.

"We are rushing to everything. We are running late. We are driving distracted," Alvarado said. "Grab that wheel, calm down, and drive. Nothing else should be on your mind except whatever is around you."