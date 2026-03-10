Three arrested in Northern Colorado after man found dead inside vehicle

Three people have been arrested in connection with a homicide in Northern Colorado last weekend.

On Sunday, Fort Collins officers found the body of a man slumped over inside a parked vehicle on Illinois Drive. As the investigation into his death continued, police identified three suspects in the case: Zackary Worrell, Aaron Mack, and Brittany King.

Police said they arrested King in the 3800 block of E. Mulberry Street. While attempting to detain Worrell, detectives say he barricaded himself inside a hotel room, also in the 3800 block of E. Mulberry Street. Eventually, he agreed to come out. Police arrested Mack at an apartment in the 2500 block of Joseph Allen Drive. All three were booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Worrell is facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

Mack and King are both facing charges of accessory to a crime as well as aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. Mack is also facing charges of tampering with physical evidence and criminal mischief.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim or details of the attack. The homicide remains under investigation.

They asked that anyone who witnessed the crime or has information that could help the investigation contact the FCPS tip line at (970) 416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at (970) 221-6868 or online.