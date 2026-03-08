Police looking for information after body found inside vehicle in Northern Colorado

Police are hoping the public can help solve a homicide in Northern Colorado after a man was found dead inside a vehicle on Sunday.

Fort Collins Police Services said officers were called to the 2600 block of Illinois Drive around 10:13 a.m. When they arrived, they found the man's body inside the parked vehicle.

Investigators are working to determine what happened and who was responsible. They believe that his death was a homicide and hope that someone in the community may have more information.

FCPS said the man's identity will be released by the Larimer County Coroner's Office pending notification of his next-of-kin.

They urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it to contact the FCPS tip line at (970) 416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at (970) 221-6868 or online.