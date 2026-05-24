Texas accountant indicted for allegedly defrauding two Colorado companies of more than $3 million

A Texas-based corporate accountant was recently indicted by a Denver federal grand jury for allegedly shifting more than $3 million to her personal accounts while handling transactions on behalf of two Colorado companies.

Emily Merrill spent the money on airfare and hotels, retail purchases, a luxury Swiss watch and vehicles, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Colorado.

Merrill is accused of pocketing more than $2.7 million from a Lafayette company identified by the initials "O.T." in the indictment. She purportedly moved the money into her personal accounts while working as the company's accounting manager and financial controller between July 2021 and November 2024.

Per the indictment, she made unauthorized ACH transfers, obtained a high-interest loan in the company's name, transferred company funds to directly pay her mortgage and personal credit cards, spent nearly half a million dollars with company credit cards on personal items and misled the company's management through messaging and presentations.

Merrill worked for a second company, a Denver-based firm identified as "A.T.," from April 2025 to December 2025, also as a financial controller. She allegedly received more than $300,000 through the same means, according to the affidavit.

The grand jury issued the indictment on May 5, charging Merrill with 10 counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering.

Merrill was taken into custody on May 14 by agents in the Southern Texas federal district. She was released on May 19 on a $100,000 unsecured bond.

The money laundering counts are connected to Merrill's purchase of three vehicles, a 2023 BMW M8 Gran Coupe ($157,325.44), a 2023 Ford F150 4x4 Raptor ($101,027.51), and a 2024 Fleetwood Discovery motor home ($353,892.87), in Texas in 2023, allegedly using a Colorado company's funds.

The Indictment states the 41-year-old Merrill could forfeit the money in several bank accounts, several vehicles, and a home in Cypress, Texas, belonging to her and her husband, should federal prosecutors win a conviction.

A court hearing in Denver has not yet been scheduled in the case.

The investigation into Merrill was conducted by the FBI Denver Field Office and is ongoing.