Denver man found not guilty in Tesla charging station shooting

Jurors on Wednesday found a man accused of shooting and killing another Tesla driver at a supercharger station, not guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter charges. Jeremy Alan Smith, 40, was arrested in December 2023 on suspicion of killing Adam Fresquez after an apparent road rage-fueled confrontation on May 3, 2023.

Police said the shooting happened at the Edgewater Public Market at the 5500 block of West 20th Avenue. Authorities said both men were driving Teslas and that surveillance video showed both vehicles pulled up to the Tesla supercharger station in the parking lot of the Shake Shack at approximately the same time. According to court documents, Smith allegedly then maced Fresquez, who walked toward his vehicle and shot him twice in the back.

Adam Michael Fresquez Fresquez family

Edgewater police investigators said Smith called 911 after pulling out and driving off afterward. Fresquez was rushed to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

The trial lasted six days in Jefferson County Court and the jury deliberated for less than one day. After the verdicts were read in court on Wednesday morning, the judge ordered Smith released from custody and said he was free to go.