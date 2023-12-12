Watch CBS News
Local News

Police in Colorado make arrest 7 months after fatal shooting at Tesla charging station

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Edgewater police make arrest 7 months after fatal shooting at Tesla charging station
Edgewater police make arrest 7 months after fatal shooting at Tesla charging station 00:26

Seven months after a 33-year-old was shot and killed at a Tesla supercharger station in Colorado, police in Edgewater have made an arrest in the case.

tesla-shooting-family-10p-pkg-frame-2782.jpg
Adam Fresquez   Courtesy / Fresquez family

Jeremy Alan Smith, 39, of Denver, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of killing Adam Fresquez after an apparent road rage-fueled confrontation.

jeremy-alan-smith.jpg
Jeremy Alan Smith   Edgewater Police

The shooting happened on May 3 at the Edgewater Public Market at the 5500 block of West 20th Avenue. Authorities said both men were driving Teslas and that surveillance video showed both vehicles pulled up to the charging station at approximately the same time. Smith allegedly then maced Fresquez, who walked toward his vehicle, and shot him twice in the back.

tesla-shooting-family-10p-pkg-frame-1080.jpg
CBS

A news release from Edgewater Police Department says Smith called 911 after pulling out and driving off afterwards. He allegedly confessed to shooting Fresquez after Fresquez pulled a gun on him.

Smith is scheduled to make his first appearance in Jefferson County Court on Wednesday morning on second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on December 12, 2023 / 5:00 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.