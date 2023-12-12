Police in Colorado make arrest 7 months after fatal shooting at Tesla charging station

Seven months after a 33-year-old was shot and killed at a Tesla supercharger station in Colorado, police in Edgewater have made an arrest in the case.

Jeremy Alan Smith, 39, of Denver, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of killing Adam Fresquez after an apparent road rage-fueled confrontation.

The shooting happened on May 3 at the Edgewater Public Market at the 5500 block of West 20th Avenue. Authorities said both men were driving Teslas and that surveillance video showed both vehicles pulled up to the charging station at approximately the same time. Smith allegedly then maced Fresquez, who walked toward his vehicle, and shot him twice in the back.

A news release from Edgewater Police Department says Smith called 911 after pulling out and driving off afterwards. He allegedly confessed to shooting Fresquez after Fresquez pulled a gun on him.

Smith is scheduled to make his first appearance in Jefferson County Court on Wednesday morning on second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.