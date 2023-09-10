Edgewater police to release information on Tesla charging station homicide in "coming days"

4 months after killing at Tesla charging station in Edgewater, still few answers

Four months after 33-year-old Adam Fresquez was shot and killed at a Tesla charging station in Edgewater, the family is still searching for answers on how this happened and who killed their family member.

Police are aware of the identity of the shooter, but that person has not been arrested or charged. He turned himself in and claimed he acted in self-defense, according to Edgewater police.

Over the past few months, Fresquez's family has led protests asking police to release information about the suspect.

Adam Fresquez Courtesy / Fresquez family

Police now say that information is forthcoming.

"We are finishing up our investigation with the intent to meet with the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office in the coming days," Edgewater Police Chief Eric Sonstegard told CBS News Colorado.

"I have personally met with Juan and Lena in person on at least a half a dozen occasions since the shooting," he continued. "I have also remained in regular email contact providing them, in my opinion, unprecedented access to information considering it is still an open and active homicide investigation. I understand their frustrations and I have shared with them that the presentation of a complete and thorough case to the District Attorney's Office has always been our highest priority. Some issues such as the releasing of the shooter's name, while desirable to Adam's family, do not contribute to the overall goal of making a good case. I am confident that information will be released publicly soon."

Crystal Fresquez, Adam's sister is distraught.

"Our family is not whole," she said. "It is completely broken. It's never going to be repaired."

For months the Fresquez family has been asking police for information on the suspect, seeking justice for Adam's death.

"Why were they so quick to release my brothers information, but this person who murdered my brother…they are not releasing anything about him, it is infuriating" said Fresquez.

Fresquez was killed on May 3 in the parking lot of Edgewater Public Market near West 20th Avenue and Depew Street. Police describe this case as a "road-rage" incident between vehicles before the shooting. The main suspect turned himself in to police and was released after being questioned.

The scene of a deadly shooting at a Tesla charging station at Edgewater Public Market on May 3, 2023. CBS

The Fresquez family wants the suspect and the police department to be held accountable.

"As if it is not tragic enough what we're going through, being left in the dark has been stressful, super overwhelming because we are not getting the answers we need," said Crystal Fresquez.

Alexander Landau with the Denver Justice Project -- an advocacy group that focuses on seeking justice for marginalized communities -- is helping the family find those answers.

"The murder of this Latino male is being demonized and the protection offered to his shooter is something we don't normally see in any homicide case," said Landau.

The shooter has not been convicted or charged with murder or anything else as of Sunday.

According to the Fresquez family and Denver Justice Project, there have been several inconsistencies from Edgewater police which include being led to believe that there was no mugshot or DNA evidence of the suspect up until this early this week.

"The chief is now saying there is a mugshot, there are fingerprints and there is DNA evidence," added Landau.

"I asked the chief, I asked him, 'why not allow to him to sit in pretrial detention while awaiting the completion of your investigation?' because people do that all the time and he said we are operating under the presumption of innocence," said Landau.

Police say they are now wrapping up their investigation and plan to present it to the District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

"My brother was the victim, he was shot and maced in the back, not once, but twice," said Crystal Fresquez. "You would think he would be more protected."

Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King in June submitted a formal request to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser to open an investigation into the Edgewater Police Department after allegations of a "pattern and practice" of alleged misconduct among officers.